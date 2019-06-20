Donald Berry, age 76, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Family and friends are invited to share in Donald’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:24:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:42 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 15mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 14mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
