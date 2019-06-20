Donald Berry, age 76

 Donald Berry, age 76, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.  Cremation rites will be accorded.  Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois.  Family and friends are invited to share in Donald’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.