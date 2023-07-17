Diane S. Kueter, age 84

Diane S. Kueter, age 84, of Miles, IA, passed away Friday, July 14. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the church. Arrangements are by Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston.