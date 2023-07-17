Diane S. Kueter, age 84, of Miles, IA, passed away Friday, July 14. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the church. Arrangements are by Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:40:49 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:43 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.