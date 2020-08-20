Diana L May of Pingree Grove IL Passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2020. She was 65. Diana was born April 27, 1955 in Salina, KS to Lorin & Betty (Schmidt) Scholtes. She was raised in Bellevue, IA.
Diana really enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved being a Grandma and was even blessed with being a Great-Grandma. Diana loved Music, Books and Camping but her true love and passion was helping others.
2 Corinthians 1:3-4 “Praise be to God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Father of compassion and comfort. He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others when they are troubled. We will be able to give them the same comfort and compassion God has given us.”
Diana graduated from Northeast Iowa Community College formally known as Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in 1985 with a degree in Nursing. Graduating at the top of her class with honors. She then moved to Elgin, IL to pursue her passion in caring for others by working for St. Joseph Hospital Elgin, IL. Diana worked there for many years in different areas of nursing receiving many awards in excellence of care and achieving a personal goal of working in the oncology department. Where she spent several years taking care of patients and always keeping up on the latest technology with continued education.
Diana then got the opportunity to move to Arizona where she worked for Banner Hospital in Mesa, AZ and Chandler Hospital in Chandler, AZ specializing in IV Therapy. As Diana looked towards retirement she decided to come back home settling in Pingree Grove, IL working for Bethany Health Care of DeKalb IL. Diana loved taking care of the Elderly and was stated by her coworkers to have a heart of gold.
Diana is survived by her 4 children and their Spouses; Denise (Marshall) Gierens of Elgin, IL. Danielle (Ritchie) Palomino of Mesa, AZ, Derrick (Darlene) Mangler of Durango, IA, Dustin (Kelly) Mangler of Plainfield, IL.
Her Mother, Betty (Schmidt) Scholtes of Bellevue, IA. Her 5 siblings Del-Ray Scholtes, Kathie Strang, Mary O’Hara, Brent Scholtes and Brenda Medinger.
Her 8 Grandchildren; Eric (Sarah) Gierens and Vince (Dani) Gierens (children of Denise). Dalton, Darien and Deaunna Mangler (children of Derrick). Austin, Charlotte and Madeline Mangler (children of Dustin).
Her 6 Great Grandchildren; Raelynn, Toby, and Chance Gierens (children of Eric). Noah, Levi and Eleanor Gierens (children of Vince).
Diana is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
Diana was preceded in death by her Father Lorin Scholtes her maternal grandparents Clarence and Mary Schmidt, her paternal grandparents Floyd and Leora Scholtes and her son in law Leo Aviles.
Diana touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Diana’s Children will be holding a Memorial
Sunday September 20, 2020
From 1pm-4pm
At the Bellevue State Park Lodge
Any condolences can be sent to
Denise Gierens
361 S State St.
Elgin, IL. 60123
