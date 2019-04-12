Dennis Gene Deppe, age 61, of Preston, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home in the care of his loving family. A Funeral Mass was held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Burial is in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Friends and family are invited to share in Dennis’ life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Dennis was born September 12, 1957 in Maquoketa, the son of Kenneth and Leanna (Schaefer) Deppe. He grew up on the family farm near Spragueville, where he began his love of the outdoors. Dennis is a 1976 graduate of the Preston High School.
He worked in scrap-metal recycling for H.M. Enterprise for many years as well as United Auction Center. When he was younger he also worked building grain bins for Tom & Kevin Grain Bins in Spragueville.
Dennis had a heart for children, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, along with his special little friends, Kendyl and Kenzley Driscoll. He loved spending time with his friends, pitching on the fast-pitch softball team, playing cards, participating in tractor rides, watching the Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals, and attending auctions and tractor pulls. His mother would add, “He had a heart of gold, would help anybody, and was a hard worker.” Dennis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston.
Dennis will be dearly missed by his mother, Leanna Deppe of Preston; his three sisters, Susan (Larry) Ties of Bellevue, Linda (Bart) Lund of Wilton, and Laurie Krause and fiancé Paul Kraklio of Durant; seven nieces and nephews, Joanna (Jason) Johnston, Allison (Tim) Donovan, Cheralyn (Dan) Willey, Koby Lund, Kyle Lund, James Krause and Jenna Krause; and five great nieces and nephews, Justin, Junyssa, Zoie, Cambrie and Weston. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, in 2000.
