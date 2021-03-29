Dennis “Big Mac” Yaddof, age 62

Dennis “Big Mac” Yaddof, age 62, of Preston, IA, passed away Friday, March 26th, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 1st, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 31st, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the visitation. Friends are invited to share in Dennis’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com