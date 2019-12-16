Dennis “Bear” Feil, 72 of Maquoketa, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 12:00 pm (noon), Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the church prior to services. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Dennis was born July 11, 1947 in Bellevue, the son of Harold and Althea (Gieseman) Feil. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1965 and then attended University of Dubuque. Dennis married Laura Roth on January 7, 1977. Dennis farmed, enjoyed collecting antiques, trading and going to flea markets. After retiring from farming, he went to Texas for the winter with his 4 legged friends Hunter and Buddy. Bear enjoyed riding his Harley, going to concerts at Codfish Hollow, painting, drawing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; children, Allison (Ryan) Moore of Parker, CO, Kristina Feil of Centennial, CO, and Rachele (Ryan) Burton of Littleton, CO; a grandchild Riley Ann Burton who is due in February of 2020; a brother, Cecil Feil of Bellevue; father and mother in-law, Richard and Helen Roth; sister and brother in-law, Linda (Terry Kane.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial fund has been established in Dennis’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.