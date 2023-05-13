Denise Gregoire
Denise Gregoire, 75, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Denise Gregoire
Denise Gregoire, 75, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound, Father Brownfield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Denise was born in Clinton, IA on Sept. 13, 1947, to Ray and Althea Denahy. Denise graduated from Central DeWitt Community Schools in the Class of 1965, DeWitt and University College of Cosmetology. She was a hairdresser in Grand Mound for many years.
She then farmed with her husband and ran Waterbed Creations. She married Chuck Gregoire on Sept. 5, 1985, in Grand Mound, IA. She was a lifelong member of Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church. Denise loved her St. Louis Cardinals and loved to follow her children and grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities. Denise also loved to garden, bowl, and anything that involved her family.
Denise is survived by her husband of 38 years. Daughters, Candi (Jerald) Hawkins, Grand Junction; Kelly (Kent) Balog, Collbran; Jennifer (Todd) Westphal, Maquoketa; Colleen (Eric) Pratt, Surprise; Jill (Tom) McNamara, Kasey (Pat) Stock, Gina (Sean) Helton, and Charley (Tyler) Ohnemus, all of DeWitt. Sons, JR Gregoire, Rock Island, Jon Gregoire and Grant (Christina) Gregoire, both of DeWitt. 31 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Sisters, Mary Kae Hintz and Gayle Dolan, DeWitt. One brother, Bob (Joanne) Denahy, Wheatland. Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Palmer, grandson, Riley Westphal, her parents, in-laws, and brother-in-law, Kevin Dolan.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
