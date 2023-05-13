Denise Gregoire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing affecting Clark and Hancock Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Des Moines, Louisa, Mercer and Henderson Counties. Mississippi River at New Boston LD17 affecting Louisa and Mercer Counties. Mississippi River at Muscatine affecting Louisa, Mercer, Muscatine and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Ill. City LD16 affecting Muscatine and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15 affecting Scott, Muscatine and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Camanche affecting Clinton, Scott, Whiteside and Rock Island Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Des Moines, Hancock, Lee and Henderson Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Des Moines and Henderson Counties. Mississippi River at Dubuque affecting Jackson, Dubuque and Jo Daviess Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois... Mississippi River at Le Claire LD14 affecting Scott and Rock Island Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water affects homes in Shore Acres in East Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage today and continue falling to 13.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&