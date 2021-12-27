Delores Eggers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow mid to late morning and then transition over to a wintry mix this afternoon before ending as rain by early evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. &&