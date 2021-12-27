Delores Eggers

Delores C. (Hingtgen) Eggers, 98, of Andrew, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 1:30 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, prior to Mass on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Andrew.
Delores was born June 11, 1923, the daughter of Nicholas and Catherine (Heiar) Hingtgen. She married Richard D. Eggers on May 27, 1952, he passed on July 19, 2017. Delores farmed with her husband and son, Dick starting in 1952 until her husband’s passing in 2017. She was a true farm wife, working all day and caring for her family. Delores enjoyed playing cards, bowling, going out for dinner, and spending time with her family. She was an incredible mother and wife and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was faithful and committed to her faith and church family.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Karl) Malouff, Randy (Lori) Eggers, Richard Dick Eggers, Jr., and Jackie (Doug) McClaflin; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a son in-law, Dennis Heiar.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Mary Jo Heiar; 6 siblings.
A memorial fund has been established in Delores’ memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneral home.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.