Delbert Andrew Irwin, 99, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Arlington, TX. He is reunited with his wife of 59 years, Sylvia, who passed away in 2015.
Delbert was laid to rest at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park in Northwest Fort Worth. Flowers or memorials may be sent in his memory to Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX, 76107 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, TX 76010.
Delbert was born on July 22, 1921 along with his twin brother, Donald, in Andrew, Iowa to Clyde and Bertha (Janssen) Irwin. He grew up in Andrew, Iowa, and married Sylvia Wendland in 1956. Together, they had 2 children, Margaret and Paul, and lived in Davenport, Iowa. Delbert worked at Long Manufacturing from 1972 until he and Sylvia moved to North Texas in 1983. Delbert was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Worth and later Grace Lutheran Church in Arlington. He loved to sing in the choir and always enjoyed a good conversation or a hearty laugh.
He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and brother, who passed away 10 years prior. He is survived by his son, Paul Irwin, and daughter, Margaret Motwani, 6 grandchildren, Courtney (Nicky) Rucker, Paul Dupre, David Motwani, Jennifer (Matt) Hurley, Bryan Motwani, and Kyle Motwani, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
