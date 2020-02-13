Debora Deppe, 62, of Maquoketa passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
The family is granting her wishes of a private service. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Services is caring for her family at this time.
Debora Lynne was born on July 9, 1957 to Tom and Florence (Dobrolecki) Smith in Larkspur California. She married Larry Deppe on September 5, 1981 in Schereville, Indiana. She worked at Midwest Pipe Coating for 15 years and was most recently the PMW accounting manager before retirement.
Crocheting, canning, and baking cookies that she shared with the community were some of the things Debora enjoyed but most of all she loved spending quality time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She always put others before herself.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, children; Nichole (Matthew) Notz of Maquoketa, Michelle (Megan Hanson) Deppe of Springfield, Missouri, three grandchildren; Bradyn, Asher and Calvin Notz and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in law who were very important to her.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her honor.
Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
