Debora Deppe, 62

Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .BITTER COLD AIR WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING AS ARCTIC HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS INTO THE REGION. WHILE THE GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DIMINISH TO LESS THAN 10 MPH TONIGHT, EVEN LIGHT WINDS WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW TO NEAR 30 BELOW ZERO. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&