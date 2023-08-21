Debbie K. Schwager (Ernst), 66, of Bellevue, was called to heaven by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 19, 2023; where she has the peace and joy of Eternal Life. Visitation will be 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Debbie was born August 5, 1957, the daughter of Eugene “Tuffy” and Dolores “Dee” (Koppes) Ernst. She married Lorin Schwager on August 20, 1977 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Debbie worked at Bellevue State Bank for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed camping with her family, yearly trips to the Iowa State Fair, cooking, making ginger bread houses, baking, card club, and shopping. Debbie cherished most of all spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends. She touched so many people’s lives in many ways through her determination, inspiration and strength to live life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Lorin; daughters, Tessa (Craig) Putman, Tiffany (Tony) Duesing, and Tina (Josh) Terrell; grandchildren; Hannah, Kylee, Hunter, Kendall, Jaxon, Jenesis, Shiloh, and J.T.; great-grandchildren, Paetyn and Jaedyn; siblings, Dennis (Jane) Ernst and Dale (Jo) Ernst; sisters and brothers in-law, Barb (Gary) Miller, Ruth Lewis, Cindy Schwager, Joe (Rosie) Schwager, Chuck (Kathy) Schwager, Tim (Sheryl) Schwager, Susie (Jonathan) Poulton, Steve (Julie) Schwager, Mick (Tricia) Schwager, and Marty (Jolea) Schwager; and many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Vincent and Rosemay Schwager; brothers in-law, Tom Schwager, Paul Schwager, Jim Lewis, a sister in-law, Rita Schwager; and a nephew, Trevor Schwager.
The family would like to thank, Bellevue, Springbrook and Paramount Ambulance Services, Anna and Amy at Mercy One ICU, Hospice of Dubuque, and her family and friends for their support and love during this time.
A memorial fund has been established in Debbie’s memory.
