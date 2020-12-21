Dean Francis “Deano” Budde, age 74, of Preston, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Jackson County Regional Healthcare Center, Maquoketa. A private family service will be held with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
