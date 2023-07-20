Dawn M. Kalmes 43

Dawn M. Kalmes 43

Dawn M. Kalmes 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. Private burial will be in St. Donatus Cemetery.