Daryl John “Saddog” Holdgrafer, age 45, of Miles, Iowa, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Church, as well as one hour prior to the Mass. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston. Burial will be in Miles City Cemetery.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:11 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. High around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
