Daryl John “Saddog” Holdgrafer, age 45, of Miles, Iowa, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Church, as well as one hour prior to the Mass. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston. Burial will be in Miles City Cemetery.