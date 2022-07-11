Darla A. (Kueter) Sturm, 74, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 surrounded by her family at home. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 8:30 am – 9:30 am, on Thursday at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel, and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Darla was born October 25, 1947, the daughter of Leo and Rosetta (Fischer) Kueter. Darla graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School. She married Stanley J. Sturm on November 18, 1967, he passed on June 20, 2007. Darla worked at Ensign for over 50 years, a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she had sung in the choir. She was a person of strong faith. Darla enjoyed her monthly get togethers with her High School Classmates, camping, horses, tending to her flowers, biking, and reading. She participated in Relay for Life, and was a former member of the Bellevue Horseman’s Club. Darla cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always had the snack drawer full of treats for them. She also enjoyed spending time in Florida with her siblings. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca (Larry) Sullivan, Heather (Triphon) Dryman, and Daniel (Emma) Sturm; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Pascal) Jean Gilles, Nicole (Jake) Schaefer, Lexee (Anthony Adams) Sullivan, Natalie (Lincoln) Aunan, Kaleb Bibens, Karter Bibens, Brody Sullivan, Connor Dryman, Leah Sturm, Ava Sturm, and Blakely Sturm; great-grandchildren, Harvey Schaefer, Evelynn Jean Gilles, and Gianna Jean Gilles; siblings, Phyllis Schwager Thomas (Mary Louis) Kueter, Gloria (Richard) Medinger, Joseph (Nancy) Kueter, Martha Rheingans, Dennis (Vicki) Kueter, and Sue (Bill) Griebel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kristine Sturm; a sister, Mary Kilburg; brothers in-law, Wayne Rheingans, and Wilfred Schwager.
A memorial fund has been established in Darla’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
