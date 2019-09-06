Daniel W. Miller, age 39, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston with Father Austin Wilker as Celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Preston. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the Mass at the church. All attendees are welcome to wear game day apparel to the services as a request of Dan’s daughters and the love they had for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Daniel was born March 29, 1980, the son of Delbert and Diane Schmidt in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Preston High School, graduating with the Class of 1998. Dan started his working career as a teenager helping on the Kieffer Family Farm. At 16 years old, he began working as a Plastics Unlimited employee in the machine shed, eventually moving up to his current role as manager of the Thermoforming Division. He also worked as a bartender at Downtown Tap in Preston. Dan was a dedicated and valued employee who was always early to work, and stayed late. He worked hard until the job was done, and to his highest expectations.
On July 10, 2010, Daniel married Jen Huling. Together they celebrated nine years of marriage, raised two beautiful daughters, Tenley and Mikaela, and recently built their forever home outside of Preston. Dan was a very hands-on father. His life was all about his wife, kids, and building a strong and loving family. He enjoyed coaching little league, farming with his father, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and loved his rocking chair. Dan also was an avid Hawkeyes, Bears and Cubs fan.
Dan will be dearly missed by his wife, Jen; their two daughters, Tenley (8) and Mikaela (5); his parents, Delbert and Diane; two sisters, Dana (Mike) Phillips of Camanche, Iowa and Delores Jurgerson of Clinton, Iowa; and all of Jen’s family.
Dan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edmond and Marie Schmidt, and Wes and Fern Miller; two uncles, Leon Schmidt and David “Whitey” Miller and a cousin, Kyle Miller.
