Daniel J. Petesch, 68, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, also visitation will be Saturday, July 11 prior to Mass at the funeral home from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral mass and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Dan’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.