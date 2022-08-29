Dale Francis Banowetz “Stump” was born on September 25, 1945 to Arthur and Marie (Michel) Banowetz, in Clinton, IA. Dale passed away Friday, August 26th, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, IA. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, at St Joseph's Catholic Church at Sugar Creek. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA.
Dale attended Sugar Creek Grade School and then graduated from Northeast High School in 1963. He then attended Drake University in Des Moines, majoring in Accounting, and graduated in 1967. Dale was then employed by McGladrey Hansen & Dunn until August 1968 when he was drafted into the US Army Chaplin Assistant Program. He was sent to Vietnam at Long Bink for his 14-month tour reaching a rank of Spec 5. After Vietnam, Dale returned to McGladrey's and worked there through May 1971. He then worked at McEleney's through 1996 in various capacities from Controller, Treasurer, etc. Then due to health reasons, Dale retire in 1996 and took up landscaping for the remainder of his working life.
