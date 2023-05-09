Dale Edward Eggers, 90, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa.
Dale Edward Eggers was born on Oct. 1, 1932, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Edward and Elma (Keil) Eggers. He attended Jackson County country schools and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1950 where he served as class president. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Ulm, Germany, earning an honorable discharge. On May 11, 1957, he married Mary Angela Hand of Elvira, Iowa. To this union 4 boys were born, Robert “Bob”, Dan, Tim, and Terry.
Upon returning home from his military service, Dale farmed with his dad. In 1967, he purchased the farm and had a dairy herd but switched to Grade A which took lots of modifications. In 1977, he sold milk cows, started beef cow herd and cattle feeding.
With 4 boys, he had lots of chores and school activities, but he always had time for games. He was an avid bowler, Hawkeyes and Cubs fan, and had taken the Honor Flight in 2010 from Dubuque. He was a good welder and could fix almost anything and make it even better. He also custom chopped hay and corn for neighbors.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary Eggers of Maquoketa, IA; Robert “Bob” Eggers of Maquoketa, IA, Dan (Lisa) Eggers of Kaufman, TX, Tim Eggers of Maquoketa, IA, and Terry (Julie) Eggers of Olathe, KS; 3 grandchildren, Nick (Kayla) Eggers and their son Holden of Foreny, TX, Emily Eggers of Denver, CO, and Sam Eggers of Kaufman, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sibling, and a sister Lorraine Becker.
A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
