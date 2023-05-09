Dale Edward Eggers, 90

Dale Edward Eggers, 90

Dale Edward Eggers, 90, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa.

Dale Edward Eggers was born on Oct. 1, 1932, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Edward and Elma (Keil) Eggers. He attended Jackson County country schools and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1950 where he served as class president. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Ulm, Germany, earning an honorable discharge. On May 11, 1957, he married Mary Angela Hand of Elvira, Iowa. To this union 4 boys were born, Robert “Bob”, Dan, Tim, and Terry.