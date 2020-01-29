curtis hank

Curtis Hank, age 60

Curtis Hank, age 60, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.