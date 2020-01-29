Curtis Hank, age 60, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:16:39 AM
- Sunset: 05:14:20 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty in Ruggeberg Fatality
- Updates From the City of Bellevue
- T.I. apologizes to daughters after Kobe Bryant's death
- Murder Case Solved
- Years Ago in Bellevue
- Asian Carp slowly spreading north
- Kilburg Runs for Sheriff
- Superintendent’s Desk
- 2020 Caucus locations set in Jackson County
- 100 WINS FOR ZACH ROEDER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.