Corrine I. (Victor) Schulte, 94, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also on Friday, October 1, 2021prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Corrine was born September 2, 1927 in St. Donatus, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Even) Victor. She married John Schulte on September 9, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he passed on May 16, 1966. Corrine was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She loved the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes, needle work, an occasional trip to the casino, and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Corrine was an excellent baker and cook, and her specialty was pie baking. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Bette Herrig, Jane (Dennis) Ernst, and Thomas (Laura) Schulte; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cletus (Arlene) Victor, and Armella Kueter.
Corrine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter and son in-law, Mary Jo (Harold) Heiar; a son in-law, David Herrig; a grandson, Troy Ernst; a sister, Adelle (Norbert) Weinschenk, and a brother in-law, Paul Kueter.
A memorial fund has been established in Corrine’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
