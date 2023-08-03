Connie Sue Roling, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on August 1, 2023, in Spragueville, Iowa, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Born on November 19, 1976, in Maquoketa, Iowa, Connie was known for her kindness, courage, and optimism, traits that shone brightly throughout her life and especially in her final years.
A 1995 graduate of Preston High School, Connie was a dedicated and hardworking individual. She devoted 17 years of her life to Rockwell Collins in Bellevue, where she was a respected and valued employee. Her commitment to her work was only surpassed by her devotion to her family. Despite her busy schedule, Connie always found time to raise her two children, instilling in them the same values of kindness and optimism that she embodied. She retired in June of the year of her passing due to ill health, but her spirit remained undiminished.
Connie found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with her grandchildren, Greyson, Axel, and Jackson. She was an avid reader, often losing herself in the pages of a good book. Connie also enjoyed golfing with her husband, Don "Woody" Roling, with whom she shared memorable moments on the course. Travel was another passion of Connie's, with a recent trip to Niagara Falls being a particular highlight.
Connie is survived by her husband, Don “Woody” Roling; her children, Aleshia Oberbreckling of Spragueville, IA, and Keaton Oberbreckling of Wyoming, IA; her grandchildren, Greyson, Axel, and Jackson; and her sisters, Tammy (Dan) Olson of Maquoketa, IA, and Patty (Jamie) Staner of Monmouth, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Connie's life was a testament to her courage and optimism. Even in the face of adversity, she remained positive, drawing strength from her love for her family and her zest for life. Her kindness was a beacon for those around her, inspiring them to be better and do better. Connie's memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 A.M., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday, August 7, 2023, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Spragueville, Iowa.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Connie S. Roling memorial fund has been established.
