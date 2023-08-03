Connie Sue Roling

Connie Sue Roling

Connie Sue Roling, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on August 1, 2023, in Spragueville, Iowa, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Born on November 19, 1976, in Maquoketa, Iowa, Connie was known for her kindness, courage, and optimism, traits that shone brightly throughout her life and especially in her final years.

A 1995 graduate of Preston High School, Connie was a dedicated and hardworking individual. She devoted 17 years of her life to Rockwell Collins in Bellevue, where she was a respected and valued employee. Her commitment to her work was only surpassed by her devotion to her family. Despite her busy schedule, Connie always found time to raise her two children, instilling in them the same values of kindness and optimism that she embodied. She retired in June of the year of her passing due to ill health, but her spirit remained undiminished.