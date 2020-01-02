Clyde F. Helmle, age 75 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service cremation rites will be accorded.
Clyde was born in Jackson County on January 22, 1944, the son of LeRoy and Erma (Feller) Helmle. He attended school in Springbrook. Clyde married Mary Harlock on June 21, 2002 in Clinton. Clyde had farmed and worked at International Paper before going to Custom Pak from where he retired after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Preston Saddle Club. Clyde enjoyed spending time with his family, going to horse sales and on trail rides, playing bags and cards, watching TV Westerns, fishing, especially his yearly trip to Crab Orchid, IL, the NASCAR pool, going to the casino and picking on his family and friends.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Mary; 3 children, Rick (Christy) Helmle of Preston, Stacy (Stuart) Mohr of Bryant and Dan Helmle of Marengo, Iowa; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandsons; 1 step-granddaughter; 2 step-great granddaughters; 3 step-sons, Steven (Debbie) Harlock, Mike (Jeni) Harlock and Jason (Robin) Harlock all of Clinton; 11 step-grandchildren; 1 step-great grandson; 3 sisters, Carol Gerlach, Lavonne Nemmers and Kathy Andersen; 4 brothers, LeRoy Jr, Terry, Virgil and Wayne; 4 brothers-in-law, William, David, Raymond and Lloyd Hickey; a sister-in-law, Jamie Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-grandson, Travis Pataska; 2 brothers, Allen and Mark Helmle; brothers-in-law, Robert Gerlach, Lee Homan, Terry, Tim, and Steve Hickey and Billy Johnson; a sister-in-law, Carol Helmle and a nephew, Darin Helmle. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.