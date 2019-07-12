Clint Douglas Lingle

Clint Douglas Lingle, age 61 of Chicago, Illinois formerly of Preston, Iowa, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.  Burial rites will be in the Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to share in Clint’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.