Clifford G. Meier, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, September 02, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 12:30 pm until service time also on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Clifford was born May 19, 1930 in Bellevue, the son of George and Katherine (Wagner) Meier. He served his country in the Korean War and married Dorothy Vozenilek on April 27, 1957 in Anamosa. Clifford retired from Clinton Engines in 2000. He was a member of Bellevue American Legion Post #273, enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. Clifford cherished his time with family and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He will be truly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; children, Joe (Karla) Meier of Maquoketa, Sheila (Gary) Yeager of Hibbing, Minnesota, Roger Meier of Bellevue, and Randy (Stacie) Meier of Maquoketa; a sister in-law, Mary Jane Frey of Durant; grandchildren, TJ (Alicia) Volquardsen, Ashley (Joey) Rambousek, Corey Meier, Amanda (Jens) Peterson, Vanessa Yeager, Morgan (Ryland) Richards, Colin (Bridget) Meier, and Ian Meier; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Colton, Theo, and one on the way.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Merlin Meier, Algean (Bill) Wright, Floyd (Mary) Meier; and a brother in-law, Alfread Vozenilek.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County in Clifford’s memory.
