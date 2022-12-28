Cletus J. Victor

Cletus J. Victor, 91, of rural Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 am, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Visitation will be 9:00 am – 11:00 am, also Saturday, December 31, 2022, prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Burial with Military Honors by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be conducted at St. John’s Cemetery.