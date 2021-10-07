Clair Denlinger, 74 of Sherrill, Iowa formerly of La Motte passed away on October 5, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 8th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m.
Clair was born on November 12, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Carlyn and Marie (Gansen) Denlinger. He served in the Army Reserve in the 389th Division from 1965 to 1971. Clair farmed his whole life and lastly was driving truck for Ehrlich Excavating.
He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, loved the outdoors, dancing and social events. He took great pride in his family and attending all their events.
Clair is survived by his children Ann (Karl Greve) Denlinger, Carrie (Rodney) Kremer, Tammy (Nick) Benoit, Kelly (Jason) Kintzle, Martin (Cory) Denlinger, Carl Denlinger, and Calvin (Sandy) Denlinger. Grandchildren, Clare (Austin) Vander Haak, Charlie Cook, Kara and Joe Greve, Tyler, Holly, Megan and Amber Kremer, Jacob and Thomas Benoit, Justina (Jacob Mullins) Denlinger, Kory, Josie, Kasie and Jase Kintzle, Nora and Lucy Denlinger, Carol, Martin and Jonathan Denlinger, Cadence and William Denlinger, two great grandchildren Payton Vander Haak and Conner Mullins. Siblings Marilyn Bergfeld, Luann Weber, Gladys Wernimont, and John (Shirley Koltes) Denlinger; brother-in-law Gib Clemen; many nieces and nephews along with bestest friend Sandy Pierce and bonus children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carol Clemen; brothers-in-law, Ralph Bergfeld, Milton Weber and Charlie Wernimont; sister-in-law Ruth Denlinger
The family would like to thank the staff at Grand River Medical Group, Hospice of Dubuque, Finley Hospital and Finley Home Care for all their care and kindness they gave to Clair.
