Charlotte M. (McMillion) Jess, 85, of Bellevue, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.
Charlotte was born June 9, 1934 in Charmco, West Virginia, the daughter of George and Marie (Summerfield) McMillion. She lived in West Virginia and Ohio and moved to Bellevue while in high school. Charlotte graduated from Bellevue High School in 1952, then married Kenneth “Kenny” Jess on May 29, 1953, he passed on August 26, 2019. Charlotte and Kenneth lived in Bellevue most of their lives, but lived in Platteville, Wisconsin for a short time in the late fifties and most recently in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlotte worked at Clinton Engines, Savanna Army Depot, as a secretary for Leo Reistroffer and attorney Erwin Stamp in Bellevue. She worked 25 years as a secretary at Bellevue High School until retiring in 1996.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (Kevin) Metz of Des Moines and Thane (Pam) Jess of West Des Moines; granddaughters, Alexis Laslo of Clive and Olivia Laslo of Des Moines; a great-grandson, Malone Slothhower; sisters, Betty Marshik of Rockville, Maryland and Nancy Eckrich of Mt. Airy, Maryland; sister in-law, Joan Jess of Bellevue and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; siblings; Bernice, Gene, and Clarence; a granddaughter, Claire Ann Laslo; and numerous sisters and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established in Charlotte’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
