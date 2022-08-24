Charles Lee Reistroffer

Charles Lee Reistroffer, of Maquoketa, IA, formerly of Preston, IA, passed away Saturday, August 20, at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Preston Cemetery.