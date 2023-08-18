Charles E. “Chuck” Holdgrafer, 76, of Spragueville, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton. Celebration of Life with a meal will be 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Spragueville Community Center in Spragueville, Iowa. Private Family Burial will be in Saint Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Clinton.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Chuck was born January 26, 1947, the son of Aloysis “Al” and Florence “Tootie” (Franzen) Holdgrafer. He earned a degree in Nursing and worked for Hawkeye Health Services for many years. Chuck enjoyed time with his family and friends. Chuck’s passion was working with his bird hatchery, raising pheasants and chickens. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children; Rodney (Jenny Peters) Holdgrafer, Scott (Tricia) Holdgrafer, Anthony Holdgrafer, John (Lisa) Holdgrafer, and Mike (Hillary Jepsen) Holdgrafer; grandchildren, Micheal, Matthew, Dominic (Marissa), Austin, Ashton, Mason, Raylan, Kaleb, Charly, Wyatt. Kedley, Klayre, Nicholas, Alexis, Parker, and Karlee; a great-granddaughter, Ava; siblings, Jerry Holdgrafer, Tom (Karen) Holdgrafer, Donnie (Tina) Holdgrafer, Glenn (Pam) Holdgrafer, Bob Holdgrafer, Joyce (George) Stone; a sister in-law, Barbara Holdgrafer
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael Holdgrafer in infancy, Larry Holdgrafer, Darlene Holdgrafer, and Marilyn Hamilton; a sister in-law, Beverly Holdgrafer; and a brother in-law, Frank Hamilton.
