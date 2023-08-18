Charles E. “Chuck” Holdgrafer, 76

Charles E. “Chuck” Holdgrafer, 76, of Spragueville, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton.  Celebration of Life with a meal will be 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Spragueville Community Center in Spragueville, Iowa.  Private Family Burial will be in Saint Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Clinton.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.