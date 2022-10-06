Charles “Chuck” J. Roling, 89

Charles “Chuck” J. Roling, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Friday, October 7, 2022 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.