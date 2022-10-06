Charles “Chuck” J. Roling, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Friday, October 7, 2022 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Chuck was born March 23, 1933, the son of Herman and Helen (Kieffer) Roling. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and then served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War. Chuck marred Jo Ella Felderman on May 4, 1957. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Chuck worked at John Deere in Dubuque and retired in 1989. He also worked for the City of Bellevue as a City Zoning Officer for many years. Chuck was a great athlete in his youth playing baseball, football, and basketball. He always had a construction project going and was a perfectionist. Chuck enjoyed his shop, building things and caring for his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jo Ella; children, Carla (John) Sutton, Brian Roling, Brent (Michelle) Roling, Carol (Ben) Busche, and Bruce Roling; grandsons, Matthew Sutton, Jay Sutton, Trevor Roling, Jack Busche, Sam Busche, Dalton Roling, Luke Busche, and his favorite granddaughter, Sabra (Tom) Lyons; great-granddaughters, Olivia, Blake, and Parker Lyons; and sisters in-law, Norma Roling and Jean (Grant) Hachmann.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don (Mary) Roling, Tom Roling, Merle (Joan) Roling, and Marion (Elmer) Weis; parents in-law Alonzo and Ella Felderman, and sister in-law, Joy (Paul) Hueneke.
