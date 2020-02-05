Charles Bredall, age 79, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Friday January 31st, at the Jackson County Medical Clinic in Maquoketa, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded. In line with Charles’ wishes a family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Charles family would like memorials to be made out to Boys Town of Omaha, Nebraska.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 21°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 21°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:10:07 AM
- Sunset: 05:22:13 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 34F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Flatted 5th Expands to Dubuque
- 2020 Caucus locations set in Jackson County
- Fat Man Basketball
- Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty in Ruggeberg Fatality
- Murder Case Solved
- Paddle Trip on the Mississippi River
- Buttigieg first; Biden second in local caucuses
- Years Ago in Bellevue
- Updates From the City of Bellevue
- Voice of Democracy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.