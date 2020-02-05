Charles Bredall

Charles Bredall, age 79, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Friday January 31st, at the Jackson County Medical Clinic in Maquoketa, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded. In line with Charles’ wishes a family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Charles family would like memorials to be made out to Boys Town of Omaha, Nebraska.