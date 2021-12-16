Charlene “Charlie” Ann Nylander, 84

Charlene “Charlie” Ann Nylander, 84, Sun City West, Arizona went to her heavenly home on December 3rd, 2021 in Surprise, AZ. 

Born in Clinton, Iowa to Gertrude and Richard Gaylor, Charlie attended schools in Bellevue and graduated from New Hampton High School. She married David Nylander in 1961 in Newton, Iowa and became a mom to a family of seven.

Survivors include her husband, David, Jeffrey (Jeannie), Christopher (Cindy), Julie (Stephen) Murphy, Eric (Paula), Timothy, 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, brother Bruce (Barb) Gaylor, and sister in law, Karen (Tom) Thennes, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation and Catholic funeral Mass will take place June 14, 2022 at the Church of St Mary of Assumption in McHenry, IL at 10:00/11:00 am. with a luncheon to follow in the Mary Hall. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock, Illinois.