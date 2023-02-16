Chandler Jo Betts, age 16

Chandler Jo Betts, age 16, of Preston, IA, passed away at University of Iowa Hospitals, in Iowa City, after a tragic accident.  A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, at 12 noon.  Visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.