Cecilia M. (Kueter) Hager, 90

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing affecting Hancock and Clark Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Des Moines, Louisa, Mercer and Henderson Counties. Mississippi River at New Boston LD17 affecting Louisa and Mercer Counties. Mississippi River at Muscatine affecting Rock Island, Louisa, Mercer and Muscatine Counties. Mississippi River at Ill. City LD16 affecting Rock Island and Muscatine Counties. Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15 affecting Rock Island, Scott and Muscatine Counties. Mississippi River at Le Claire LD14 affecting Rock Island and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Fulton LD13 affecting Clinton, Whiteside and Carroll Counties. Mississippi River at Bellevue LD12 affecting Jackson, Clinton, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties. Mississippi River at Camanche affecting Rock Island, Clinton, Scott and Whiteside Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Des Moines and Henderson Counties. Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11 affecting Dubuque and Jo Daviess Counties. Mississippi River at Dubuque affecting Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water affects Admiral Sheehy Drive at Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque. Water also affects the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near Lock and Dam 11. Water also floods ballparks on City Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&