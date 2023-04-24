Cecilia M. (Kueter) Hager, 90

Cecilia M. (Kueter) Hager, 90

Cecilia M. (Kueter) Hager, 90, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, at her home in Henderson, NV. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, IA, at 11 AM on Friday, May 5, 2023, with visitation from 10-11 AM. The Rite of Committal and Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Lorin.
Cecilia was born on January 18, 1933, in rural Bellevue to John and Millie (Sieverding) Kueter. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue. She married Lorin J. Hager on October 6, 1953, and they were joyfully married for over 67 years. Together they raised 5 children. Lorin passed away in 2021. 

Cecilia’s life was filled with lovingly raising her family, supporting her friends and neighbors, and service to her community. After living in Bellevue for many years, the family moved to Burlington, IA, for Lorin’s job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After ending his career back in Bellevue, they retired to Pahrump, NV, and later relocated to Henderson, NV. 

After high school, Cecilia was a nurses’ aide at the Bellevue Hospital. She was also instrumental in setting up the American Red Cross swimming lesson program at the Bellevue swimming pool. As an accomplished seamstress, she sewed many suits for Lorin, beautifully beaded wedding gowns for her daughters Paula and Kay, wedding attendant dresses, beautiful banners for the sanctuaries at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and at their church in Pahrump, and many garments and other items for family and people in the community. She also altered wedding gowns at Schramm’s in Burlington and at several other bridal shops. During this past year, she created a personalized “hugs and kisses” quilt for each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family, needle crafts, flower gardening, playing the piano, reading, playing cards and dominoes, doing puzzles, and socializing with friends and neighbors. She was active in the Catholic church in the communities in which she lived, and her faith in Jesus Christ will live on in her legacy.

Cecilia is survived by her 5 children - Paula Miller (Steve), Mary Brown (Dave), Sarah Witter (Jeff), Kay Auer (Joe), and Mark Hager (Lisa) - 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; sisters Cleta Herrig (Harold) and Elaine Schumacher; sisters-in-law Imelda Kueter, Armella Kueter, Bernice Ehlers, Carol Hager, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorin, her parents, brothers Paul, Mike (Mary), Greg, and Nester; great grandson Bennett Feldman, and her father/mother-in-law, Raymond and Sedalia (Jacobs) Hager.

Memorial contributions may be directed to:

Camp Courageous of Iowa, 12007 190th Street, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310 or https://campcourageous.org/donate-now/ 

ChildServe-Johnston, 5406 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131 or https://www.childserve.org/donate/