Cecil E. Simons, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Meth-Wick Community Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Private Family Memorial Services will be livestreamed on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresBellevue) at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Family will greet friends 10:00 am – 12:00 pm (Noon), prior to the services on Wednesday at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
It is required to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home and at the memorial service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A memorial fund has been established in Cecil’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Cecil Simons’ Family.
Cecil’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Cecil was born November 15, 1926 in Bellevue, the son of Earl C. and Laura M. (Stephenson) Simons. Cecil graduated from Bellevue Public High School and proudly served his county in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise. He married Arlene D. Horst on July 11, 1948. Cecil worked at the Savanna Army Depot in Vehicle Operations, after retiring he drove school bus for Bellevue Public Schools for over 20 years. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue and was an elder and trustee for the church. Cecil volunteered for the Bellevue Breadbasket, coached little league, and was a longtime treasurer for the Bellevue High School Music Booster Club. Cecil was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 and the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, enjoyed watching sports, hunting, playing sports, and loved to vacation, especially in the West with is favorite destinations being Colorado and the Grand Teton National Park.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Arlene; children, Larry (Kim) Simons and Linda (Frank) Alleva; grandchildren, Rachel (fiancé Matt Lively) Simons, Sarah Simons, and Anthony (fiancé Nicole Russell) Alleva; siblings, John (Sonia) Simons, and Donna Zeller.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nathan Christian Simons; and a sister, Mary Eganhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.