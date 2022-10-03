Cecelia “Jeanette” Tangeman, age 96, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Mary Jane Brown Nursing Home in Luverne, Minnesota. A visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM, all at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. A mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 AM at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Luverne with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Cecelia Jeanette Tangeman was born in 1925 to Roy and Ida Elizabeth (Beth) (Wilkins) Battrell in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up Jeanette learned to play piano from her mother and then used that skill to receive dance lessons by playing piano for other dance classes. Jeanette was a graduate of North High School in Des Moines. She continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, University of Dubuque for a Bachelor of Arts in Education and English, and Drake University in Des Moines for a master’s degree in Education, specializing in learning disabilities. In 1947 Jeanette was united in marriage to Vincent Dempewolf. Jeanette taught in schools in Bellevue, Andrew, and Des Moines, all in Iowa. Jeanette loved to dance and while in Bellevue, she taught dance lessons. She was a very dedicated wife, mother, and teacher. In 1981, she and Robert (Tim) Tangeman were married. Jeanette and Tim moved to Mesa, Arizona to help Tim’s parents in their final years. Jeanette and Tim then finally retired to Luverne, Minnesota. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Jeanette died peacefully at the Good Samaritan - Mary Jane Brown Nursing Home in Luverne at the age of 96 years, 10 months, and 3 days.
