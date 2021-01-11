Cary W. Zumhof, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Memorial Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date.
Cary was born December 10, 1951 in Dubuque, the son of Eugene and Helen (Head) Zumhof. He graduated from Chilton High School in Wisconsin in 1970. He married Nadine Nelson on July 10, 2002. Cary was a loyal Green Bay Packer Fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing, loved hanging out with his grandchildren, and grilling out. He also was an avid dog lover and had many loyal dogs over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Nadine; children, Jeff (Ana) Zumhof, Jesse (Katie) Zumhof, Kara Zumhof-Harris; grandchildren, Brynlee, Gavin, Phoenix, Lexi, Kylee, and Landon; step-children, Justin (Abbi) Lange and Rachel (Levi) Sommers; and a sister, Barb (Joe) Ketter.
Cary was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerry and Jeff Zumhof; and a sister, Sandy Stender.
A memorial fund has been established in Cary’s memory.
