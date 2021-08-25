Carolyn K. Wilslef, age 79

Carolyn K. Wilslef, age 79, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston with a visitation from 12-2 prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Preston Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Carolyn’s memory to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com