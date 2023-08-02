Carolyn C. Miller, age 66

Carolyn C. Miller, age 66, of Preston, IA, passed away July 31, 2023, after a brief illness. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL. A celebration of life gathering will then follow at Manny’s in Savanna.