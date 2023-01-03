Carol Sears, 92

Carol Sears, 92, changed her address to Heaven on 12/31/22. She entered her earthly existence in June 1930 and lived all her days in rural IL & IA. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948 and attended secretarial school in Davenport. She married Robert Sears in March 1950, and they farmed & raised their family in rural Cambridge, IL and Andrew, IA. They were married 56 years. Their children are Paula Sears (Mike Suttle), Cynthia Wilson (Tom), Tina Schieferdecker (Brian), Myrna Grosskruger (Mark), Robert Nathan Sears (deceased), and Steven Sears (Diane), and their “bonus” foreign exchange student daughter, Maria Zulma “Zoom” Cardona. She has 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Her sister Joyce Hemmingson and brother John "Bill” Nelson, Geneseo, IL, also survive her. She was pre-deceased by husband, Robert Sears, son, Nate Sears, grandson, Sy Charmchi, parents, William & Effie Nelson, and sister, Alice Reed.

Carol was a supportive wife and worked with Bob at all their business enterprises: farming & raising livestock, LaMotte Feed & Grain, ice cream shop in Monticello, IA, remodeling their home in Bellevue, IA and building their home in Maquoketa, IA, as well as cooking many meals for everyone along the way. She especially enjoyed reading, baking, trying new recipes, and holding babies.