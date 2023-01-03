Carol Sears, 92, changed her address to Heaven on 12/31/22. She entered her earthly existence in June 1930 and lived all her days in rural IL & IA. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948 and attended secretarial school in Davenport. She married Robert Sears in March 1950, and they farmed & raised their family in rural Cambridge, IL and Andrew, IA. They were married 56 years. Their children are Paula Sears (Mike Suttle), Cynthia Wilson (Tom), Tina Schieferdecker (Brian), Myrna Grosskruger (Mark), Robert Nathan Sears (deceased), and Steven Sears (Diane), and their “bonus” foreign exchange student daughter, Maria Zulma “Zoom” Cardona. She has 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Her sister Joyce Hemmingson and brother John "Bill” Nelson, Geneseo, IL, also survive her. She was pre-deceased by husband, Robert Sears, son, Nate Sears, grandson, Sy Charmchi, parents, William & Effie Nelson, and sister, Alice Reed.
Carol was a supportive wife and worked with Bob at all their business enterprises: farming & raising livestock, LaMotte Feed & Grain, ice cream shop in Monticello, IA, remodeling their home in Bellevue, IA and building their home in Maquoketa, IA, as well as cooking many meals for everyone along the way. She especially enjoyed reading, baking, trying new recipes, and holding babies.
Our mom specialized in homemaking; she always welcomed others to her home and made all of our friends feel special by listening to them, feeding them and being quick with her smile & hugs. She was kind and unassuming and was appreciated and enjoyed her work at Hillcrest Home, Jackson County Care, and Maquoketa United Methodist Church. She participated in her kids’ activities, Sunday School, UMW, church circle, Bible Study and Petal Pals.
Mom was famous for her macaroni & cheese, homemade dinner rolls, and ice cream pie at family dinners. Her kids, grandkids and friends loved the fabulous cookies she baked; she passed on her baking talent to all her girls. She played a mean game of Spoon and showed her grandchildren that she was a fierce competitor, giving them no special consideration just because they were young. She loved to walk a field to take lunch to dad, and always loved to pack a picnic for any occasion. She was a cheerleader in high school and continued turning cartwheels into her 70’s and reciting cheers to her very last days. She spent many hours walking her dog Bingo and remained physically active until the end. She loved nature and simple pleasures. Every season brought her joy: oohing and aahing over spring flowers peeking through brush in the woods, smelling fresh cut hay and appreciating the beautiful sunset after a hot summer day, bending over 100 times to pick up yet another beautiful fall leaf, being right there in the sled with her kids and grandkids flying down the snowy hills of their farm, laughing & shrieking all the way. She taught her kids how to see the beauty in rocks and clouds and difficult situations. She enjoyed traveling to visit her kids and spent countless hours on the road to watch her kids, grandkids & great-grandkids in competitions & concerts. Mom could care less about the outcome, but she was there to cheer us on and suggest we stop for an ice cream when it was over, preferably chocolate!
Carol’s last years were spent at Woodridge Supportive Living and Liberty Village Memory Care, Geneseo, IL, Clover Ridge Place, Maquoketa, and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. We are very grateful for the caregivers who served her through the years!!
Carol’s wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life for immediate family will be held in the spring. Memorials may be given to Maquoketa First United Methodist Church, 1019 Wesley Dr, Maquoketa, IA 52060.
Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
