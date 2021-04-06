Carl N. Weimerskirch, 94, of Dubuque County, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 on his farmstead with his entire family present.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Catherine Church in Dubuque, with Fr. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, with military honors accorded by members of the Bellevue American Legion Post 273. If you are unable to attend a live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 and again on Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church. Please remember to wear your face mask and practice social distancing for the visitation and funeral.
Carl was born April 17, 1926 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Nicholas Weimerskirch and Olga (Rosenquist) Weimerskirch. He married Joann Knockel on April 29, 1952 at St. Catherine Church and became a lifelong member of the church where he volunteered his time towards many positions. To many, Carl became known as an icon in the parish as he was the “go to” guy for anything needing to be fixed at church and the school. This generosity overflowed into the community.
After Carl graduated from high school in 1944, he served in the U.S. Navy, during World War II, where he attended Purdue University. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Cowpens. Carl was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 704. He worked for Eichman’s Electric and Westphal Electric. He became a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Carl was also the Mosalem Township Clerk for 52 years; and a member of the Key West Fire Department. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Key West Sportsman Club, where he held positions as director, president, and treasurer.
Carl volunteered time for over 20 years to the Dubuque Historical Society doing needed maintenance and electrical work at the Arboretum as well as at the National River Museum and Aquarium where among many tasks he helped build the Blacksmith Shop and a scale model of the Julia Belle Swain paddleboat. Carl was extremely proud of was his trip to Washington D.C. on the first Honor Flight from Dubuque.
Carl’s greatest joy was the wonderful life he had with his wife. Carl loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
Surviving are his wife, Joann; his children, Carla (Lora Keith) Weimerskirch, Des Moines; Donna Healy, Dubuque; Steve (Beth) Weimerskirch, Bellevue; Kim Weinschenk, Dubuque; Scott (Kathy) Weimerskirch, Bellevue; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Healy, Bob Healy, Eric (Grace) Weimerskirch, Trent (Tammi) Weimerskirch, Tyler (Liz) Weimerskirch, Chad (Lindsay) Weinschenk, Kurt (Lisa) Weinschenk, Ben (Molly) Weinschenk, Alex and Katerina Weimerskirch; 13 great-grandchildren, Vivian, Sawyer, Emma, Jack, Waylon, Cash, Harrison, Louis, Mara, Miles, Johnny, David, Billy; his sister-in-law, Carol Gaber, and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, William and Kathryn Knockel; his grandson, Nicholas “Weinner” Weimerskirch; brother and sisters-in-law, Herbert (Evie) Knockel, Lucille (Donald) Murphy, Dorothy (Earl) Hilkin, Vernon Knockel, Lois (Harlan) Thielen, Kathleen (Irvin) Nachtman, and William Gaber.
Carl’s family would like to thank the Key West Fire Department first responders as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital for all of their kindness and their compassionate and professional care offered to Carl. In lieu of flowers, a Carl N. Weimerskirch Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.