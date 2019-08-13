Carl F. Hoffmann, 84, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 13 in his home surrounded by family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 and again Friday morning 9-10 am at Hachmann Funeral Home in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Carl was born in Spruce Creek, the son of John S. (Jack) and Isadore (Sieverding) Hoffmann. Carl graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue. He served in the US Army.
He celebrated 55+ years of marriage with Marilyn Myers of Waucoma, Iowa, living in Bellevue where they raised their family.
Carl’s passion was his church, family, carpentry/woodworking and hunting. Carl worked in construction first in the Galena area. He later partnered with the late Art Stuart in a construction company in Bellevue until he operated Carl Hoffmann Construction from 1972 until into his late 70s.
He was a father to three children, including daughter Julie, and sons Leo and Patrick who worked in construction with him for numerous years. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, traveling and spending time with his family. In his retirement, he was an avid woodworker, building furniture, jewelry boxes, picture frames and decorative items that would often be donated to St. Joseph’s Church Fall Festival auctions, Pheasants Forever and many family and friends.
He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. He was also a longtime member of Pheasants Forever. For many years, he and Marilyn were members of the Double DJ Twirlers Square Dancers. He had a heart for serving others and could always be counted on as a volunteer by the church, friends, neighbors and Pheasants Forever.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, his children, Leo (Jenny) Hoffmann of Brighton, CO, Julie (David) Shepherd of Mountain Lakes, , and Patrick (Gwen) Hoffmann of Gilbert, SC; 8 grandchildren, Nathan, Michelle and Chanise, Jessica, Rex, Justin, Tyler & Christian, and 4 great-grandchildren, Remy, Jaina, Ember & Quinn.
Additional survivors include his brother Eugene (Shirley) Hoffmann of Cascade and scores of in-laws, nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rita.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Carl’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
