Brian Patrick Kelly was laid to rest on August 21,2021 in a private ceremony.
Brian was born on April 10,1959 to Laurence and Frances Kelly at Bellevue Memorial Hospital in Bellevue,Iowa. He died on March 9, 2021 at the age of 61.
Brian spent most of his adult life in California. He was proud of his Irish heritage.
Brian is survived by his 3 brothers Bruce of Peosta, Iowa, Chris (Stretch) of Bellevue and Guy( Christina) of Palo, Iowa. Also left to mourn him are 3 sisters Cyndi (Doug) Kaufman of Fulton,Illinois, Barb (Dan) Kelly of Harwarden, Iowa and Theresa (Lynn) Schwager of Bellevue and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents Laurence (Jim) and Frances (Fran) Kelly,a sister,Sheila in infancy, his grandparents J.B. and Calista Kelly and Alban and Theresa Mueller.
