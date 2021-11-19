Brian J. Bormann, age 55, of Shannon, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Shannon. Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. Cremation with burial in Miles Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Serenity Hospice, the Preston Fire Department or the Shannon Fire Department.
Brian was born March 30, 1966, the son of Daryl and Beverly (Michel) Bormann. He attended Preston High School, graduating with the Class of 1984, and later earned his associate degree from Kirkwood College. Brian would go on to marry Kris Culver. Together they had two sons. Later in life, Brian married Denise Hammer. Denise and her four boys brought their family to a total of eight.
Brian was a four-time cancer survivor, starting with leukemia at age 5. It was a battle he continued to fight his entire life, he fought long and hard to survive. He was a truck driver who delivered milk for many years, until his illnesses forced him into early retirement.
Brian was happiest when providing service to others. He served on the Preston Fire Dept for 27 years, and later became a Shannon Fire trustee, continuing to serve his community. He was a Bellevue City Council member, and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He also spent a lot of time helping neighbors with yard work.
Brian was a loyal Iowan, very proud of his hometown roots. The Iowa Hawkeyes were near and dear to his heart, in every sport but especially Football. Many Saturday schedules were altered to accommodate the Hawkeyes game. Sports were really a focus for Brian, watching the Houston Astros, Miami Dolphins, and occasionally a Chicago sports team to appease Denise. NASCAR was another love, especially the Henerick motor sports team. Brian attended several NASCAR races around the country.
Travel became a big part of Brian’s life. He loved going on new adventures. He and Denise enjoyed trips to both coasts, Hawaii, Europe, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. Cruising was one of Brian’s favorite things. He especially enjoyed time spent with his sons while boating on the Mississippi, fishing and camping. Spending time with the grandchildren, attending their activities and sporting events was also something that he loved.
Brian was generous with both his time and attention, and through all of the trials he faced, a smile and his dry witted humor were always on display. He was loved by many for his perseverance and kindness.
Brian will be dearly missed by two sons, Devon and Brendon Bormann of Bellevue, Iowa; four stepsons, Matt (Robin) Hammer of Lanark, Illinois, Sean (Jorge) Hammer of Winnebago, Illinois, Derek Hammer of Shannon, Illinois and Billy (Stephanie) Hammer of Shannon; his parents, Bev and Daryl Bormann; his mother-in-law, Marcy Buehler; four grandchildren, Jade, Bryce, Peyton, and Sawyer; one sister, Sheila (Brian) Whalen of Urbandale, Iowa; two brothers, Bradley (Christi) Bormann of Urbandale, and Jason (Stacy Clark) Bormann of Chicago, Illinois. Brian is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, an aunt, Mary Ellen; two uncles Glenn Bormann and Darrell Michel; and two special friends, Yvonne and Don Lubben.
