Brenda Till-Formanek, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Des Moines, IA.
Brenda married Kenneth Formanek on October 14, 1967, at St. Joseph’s in Bellevue, IA.
Brenda is survived by her husband Ken, children; Ann Oleson, Carol Till-Jackson and Tim, mother, Marge Till, siblings; Janet Keil, Patricia Bousselot, Dennis Till and Gary Till, Kristi Flenker, Amy Daly, and Marty Till.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Till; brother, Dick Till.
