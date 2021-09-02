Brad Christopher Bell, 39, of Dubuque, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. A time of sharing will be 11:30am, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 10:00am -11:30am prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
Brad was born January 26, 1982 in Long Beach, California. He enjoyed time with his family and nieces and nephews. Brad loved music and writing. He most recently worked for Ensign Corporation in Bellevue.
Survivors include his mother, Eileen Ensign; siblings, Ericka (Hernan’) Droguett, Heidi (Bryce) Jones, Geoff Ensign, Liesl (David) Farwell, and Kurt (Jacquelyn) Ensign; nieces and nephews, Denison, Ethan, Lucas, Myles, Madelyn, Oliver, Mallory, Antonio, Knox, Elena, and Quinn; uncle and aunt, Steven and Joselyn Ensign.
Brad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Elaine Ensign; paternal grandparents, Robert and Ida May Bell; and cousin, Scott Tyler Ensign.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project in Brad’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
