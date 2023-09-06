Beverly B. (Hay Calhoun) Tegeler, 97, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:30 am prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Beverly was born July 22, 1926, the daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Meissner) Hay. She married Lyle “Bud” G. Calhoun on January 27, 1945 at the Church of Christ, where they began raising their three children until 1958 when they moved to Dubuque, he passed suddenly on January 24, 1974. Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling, dancing, couples card club and socializing with friends and also watching sports on T.V. She later married Gilbert G. Tegeler on October 18, 1975, he passed on February 2, 2002. They enjoyed spending time together whether it was dancing, golfing, bowling, traveling, or building their home together. Beverly worked at JcPenney for many years. Together they spent many years as snowbirds in Weslaco, Texas. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. Beverly will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Christine (Steve) Kafer of Dubuque, James (Deb) Calhoun of Dubuque, and Barbara Calhoun of Bellevue; grandchildren, David (Amy) Kafer, Adam (Angie) Kafer, and Courtney Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Jayceon Kafer, Brandon, Millie, and Bodhi Kafer; step-children, John “Jack” (Judy) Tegeler of Clinton, Larry (Georgene) Tegeler of Noblesville, IN, Thomas (Sandy) Tegeler of Clinton, Judy (Marty) Sheehy of Bellevue, Donna (Mark) Medinger of Bellevue, Don (Marcia) Tegeler of Clinton, and Ron (Stephanie) Tegeler of Clinton; 21 step grandchildren; 46 step great-grandchildren; and 17 step great-great grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Lyle and Gilbert; two sisters, Carol Pfennig and Shirley (Mike) Cole; step-brothers, Bob (Joyce) Best, and Gerald (Velda) Best; step-sister, Myra (Bob) Barnhisel; and a step-grandson, Mike Sheehy.
In lieu of flowers-a memorial fund has been established in Beverly’s memory.
