Beverly B. (Hay Calhoun) Tegeler, 97, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.  Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:30 am prior to  Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service.  Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.