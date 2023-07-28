Betty M. Doyle, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 8:17 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Betty was born on December 28, 1943, in Cottonville, Iowa, daughter of Arnold and Mathilda (Reistroffer) Thola.
Betty grew up on the family farm before moving to Bellevue where she graduated from Marquette High School. She spent the summer at her sister Velma’s farm, and met the love of her life, Donald Doyle, while selling magazine subscriptions. They married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue on September 8, 1962. The couple lived in Bellevue for 10 years and started their family. Betty was an excellent wife, mom and businesswoman. She was always busy and sold Amway with her sister Velma for several years. Betty found enjoyment in a business she created that lasted 20 years raising flocks of chickens to lay eggs to sell to a hatchery in Green Island, Iowa. They moved to an acreage in Dubuque to continue the egg producing business. The acreage was her pride and joy, and she lived there until an illness made it necessary for her to move. Betty’s faith was a very important part of her life. She was a long time member of St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque and then St. Patrick’s Church. Betty always enjoyed heading out on an adventure. Some of her favorite trips were to Hawaii and Alaska with Don. She also enjoyed listening to music. The Country Deputies were her favorite band, and she and Don could often be found at their shows dancing the night away. Her family was always her top priority and they all knew how much she truly loved them. Betty was a great person and will be missed by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her children, Paul A. (Jill) Doyle, Farley, IA, Jeff J. (Vicki) Doyle, Dubuque, IA and Susan M. (Donald) Lorenz, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Katie and Jenny Doyle, Katelyn Lorenz, Chad (Heidi) Bowden; a great-grandchild, Julia Bowden; and her in-laws, Rosie (Richard) Huseman, Nellie Thola and Elaine (Eldon) Hoerschelman.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Doyle; a sister, Velma (John) Steines; 3 brothers, Cecil Thola, Donald Thola and Lloyd (Kathleen “Kathy”) Thola; and her in-laws, George (Colleen) Smith, Betty (Louis) Wagner and Kate (Louis) Husemann.
Betty’s family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care, especially Sandy, Janice and Gwen, for all of the assistance they have provided for Betty these past years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Betty’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Betty Doyle Family.
