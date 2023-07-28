Betty M. Doyle, age 79

Betty M. Doyle, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 8:17 a.m., on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.  To honor Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.  Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating.  Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Betty was born on December 28, 1943, in Cottonville, Iowa, daughter of Arnold and Mathilda (Reistroffer) Thola.  