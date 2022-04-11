Betty Jean (Putman) Budde, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel, and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Betty was born, August 7, 1932, the daughter of John C. and Anna E. (Lingtgen) Putman. She married Thomas Charles Budde on December 31, 1961, he passed on July 22, 2006. Betty worked for a short time after marrying Tom, and shortly after she was a homemaker and raising her family. She cherished time spent with all her family, dancing in her younger years, camping, evening drives with her husband, and watching the river. She was known for her love of babies, children, and Elvis songs, and for her famous buttered popcorn and cherry cheesecakes. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Putman, Kathy (Keith) Boesenberg, James (Wendy) Budde, and Debbie (Chuck) Budde-Bandy; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Sherri Michels; a daughter in-law, Barb Budde; she was the last surviving of all her siblings, Irene, Grace, Raymond, David, John, Richard, Floyd, Margarite, Myrtle, and Dorothy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
